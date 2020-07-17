Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $90.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director David K. Chao sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $183,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $79,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $1,226,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,871,676 shares of company stock worth $254,486,144 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

