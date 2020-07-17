Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BOCOM International

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $43.22 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

