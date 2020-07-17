Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Down 2.6%

Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

