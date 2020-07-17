BidaskClub Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to “Sell”

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sanmina by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.