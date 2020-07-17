BidaskClub Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Hold

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFIX. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $30.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $138,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $5,645,366.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,507 shares of company stock worth $10,422,768. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

