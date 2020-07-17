BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 1,950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($22.52) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Bank of America raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,761 ($21.67).

BHP opened at GBX 1,749.40 ($21.53) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a fifty-two week high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,649.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,525.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

