Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,876 shares of company stock worth $89,658,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

BBY stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.