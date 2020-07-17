Berry Global Group Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

