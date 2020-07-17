Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 20,465 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

