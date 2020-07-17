Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $275,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.