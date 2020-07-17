Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

