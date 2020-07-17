Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

