Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 406 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.