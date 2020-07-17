Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $204.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Beigene stock opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. Beigene has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Beigene will post -19.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,840,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock worth $22,073,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Beigene by 70.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Beigene by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

