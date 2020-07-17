Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

