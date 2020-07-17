Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $277.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $262.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

NYSE BDX opened at $266.96 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average of $251.02.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 196.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 50.0% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 49.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

