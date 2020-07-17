Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 333.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 26.6% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 105.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $266.96 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.02.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

