Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($142.70) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €137.00 ($153.93).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €164.60 ($184.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($89.16) and a fifty-two week high of €165.40 ($185.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 39.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €156.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.43.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

