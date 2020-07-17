Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Shares of BECN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

