BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BBX Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

BBX Capital stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $204.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BBX Capital by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

