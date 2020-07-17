Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €80.00 ($89.89) target price by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Bayer stock opened at €63.02 ($70.81) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.89.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

