Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $2,305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.