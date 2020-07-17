Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

