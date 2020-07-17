Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

