Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.61. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

