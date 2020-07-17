Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 431 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,256 shares of company stock worth $31,142,051. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.