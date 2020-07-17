Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $84.68 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

