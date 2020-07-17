Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 799 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,974,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,685,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 222,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 218,719 shares during the last quarter.

HYG opened at $83.21 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

