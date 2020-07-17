Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

