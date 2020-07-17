Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.32 and a 200-day moving average of $329.48. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

