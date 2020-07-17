Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $46,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,791,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Steris by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

