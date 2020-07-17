Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

