Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 141,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 436,451 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

NYSE:RF opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

