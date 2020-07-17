Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,597,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,610 shares of company stock worth $122,622,337 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $632.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $655.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

