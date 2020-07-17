Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 359 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.43 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

