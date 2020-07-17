Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,416 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

