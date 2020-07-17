Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.69. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

