Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Research analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of HCCI opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

