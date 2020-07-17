Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. AlphaValue upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

