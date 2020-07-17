Barclays Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 140

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.80 ($1.75).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 97.98 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 236.50 ($2.91).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

