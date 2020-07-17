Barclays Downgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Equal Weight

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.