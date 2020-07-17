Barclays Downgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Equal Weight

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.79.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
