Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BK opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.