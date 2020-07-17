Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 103.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

