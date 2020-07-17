Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

