Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 311.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

