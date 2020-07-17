Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

