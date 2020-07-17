Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $638.80 million for the quarter. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 22.30%. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 104.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

