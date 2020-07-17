BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

