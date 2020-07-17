Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Down 1.1%

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 796 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 801 ($9.86), approximately 93,425 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 195,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810 ($9.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $737.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 737.59.

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.