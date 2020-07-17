Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, approximately 2,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BADFF shares. TD Securities lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Badger Daylighting in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

